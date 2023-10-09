National League Division Series return to action on Monday

The American League Division Series gets an off day for travel after the first two in Baltimore and Houston. Meanwhile, the National League gets back to action, with a pair of Games 2 as the Dodgers and Braves look for their first win in this postseason.

The Phillies and Diamondbacks carried over their momentum from two-game sweeps in the wild card round, beating the Marlins and Brewers, respectively.

Despite facing Spencer Strider, Clayton Kershaw, and two explosive offenses, Arizona and Philadelphia took no knowledge of the situation, and flat-out dominated their opposition in Game 1 wins.

The Diamondbacks imposed on Kershaw his worst postseason outing ever, leading the way to a surprising 11-2 win. And in Truist Park, the Braves ended up held scoreless at home for the first time in 2023, losing 3-0.

Now the challenges emerge, as the Braves will have to put up some runs against the Phillies’ ace, Zack Wheeler. Meanwhile, it will be up to rookie arm, Bobby Miller, to out-duel the Diamondbacks’ ace, Zac Gallen.

A five-game series leaves little to no margin for error, and having dropped Game 1, these two NL powerhouses need to tie up the series to avoid a major deficit.

Monday Division Series Schedule

3:07 p.m. PT: Phillies @ Braves (TBS)

Game 2: Zack Wheeler vs. Max Fried

6:07 p.m.: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (TBS)

Game 2: Zac Gallen vs. Bobby Miller