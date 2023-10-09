LOS ANGELES — After the Dodgers got one out from Clayton Kershaw in his 32nd career postseason start on Saturday night, maybe they can get 32 outs from Bobby Miller making his first postseason start in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Monday night’s game will start at 6:07 p.m., with the entire series filled with nighttime starts.

Okay, maybe 32 outs is a bit much, but the Dodgers do need Miller to pitch reasonably well. But more importantly, the offense needs to come out of hibernation after getting blanked by Merrill Kelly into the seventh inning in Game 1.

Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks’ ace, is on the mound in Game 2, so runs could be at a premium, though the Dodgers scored 11 runs in 10 innings against the right-hander during the regular season.

The Dodgers haven’t lost the first two games of a Division Series since dropping the first two games against the Mets in 2006. That featured two Dodgers getting tagged out at home plate on the same play.

The last time the Dodgers lost the first two games of an NLDS at home was in 1996 against Atlanta. In both cases (1996 and 2006), they were swept in three games.

NLDS Game 2 info