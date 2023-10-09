NLDS Game 2: Diamondbacks 4, Dodgers 2

Bobby Miller recorded only five outs and allowed three runs in the first inning. The Dodgers bullpen kept them in it, but the offense could not break through in a second straight loss to the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Oct 5, 2023, 8:19am PDT
-
October 10
The layoff isn’t beating the Dodgers, but the D-backs sure are
The Dodgers were outclassed at home in the first two games of the NLDS, but it wasn’t because of the five-day layoff before the series. LA’s starting pitching was historically terrible, and the offense was neutered by the Diamondbacks, putting the Dodgers on the brink of elimination.
-
October 10
Dodgers bullpen the lone bright spot in a disastrous series
A closer look at the Dodgers bullpen, which is just about the only aspect of the team that’s working so far in the NLDS.
-
October 9
Short start plus no offense equals 2-0 NLDS deficit
The Dodgers once again couldn’t score much, and the Diamondbacks scored all the runs they needed to beat them in the first inning to take a 2-0 NLDS lead over Los Angeles.
-
October 9
NLDS Game 2 chat
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 9
NLDS Game 2 lineups
The Dodgers starting lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Diamondbacks, with Bobby Miller on the mound versus Zac Gallen for Arizona.
-
October 9
Bobby Miller ready for his postseason debut
Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller makes his postseason debut, starting Game 2 of the National League Division Series as the team tries to even the series against the Diamondbacks.
-
October 9
NLDS Game 2 viewing guide
Game 2 of the 2023 National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks will be played Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
-
October 8
Dodgers need to play to their strengths in the NLDS
The Dodgers have a dynamic offense that needs to play like one to get back into the National League Division Series. Los Angeles also has a gret back end of the bullpen, which can be used heavily the remainder of the series. But they need leads to work with.
-
October 5
Dodgers NLDS start times at night for Games 1 and 2
Start times for the first two games of the National League Division Series have arrived. Game 1 of Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks starts at 6:20 p.m. PT, and Game 1 will start at 6:07 p.m.