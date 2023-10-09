Dodgers stick with the same lineup in NLDS Game 2

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers will use the same lineup in Game 2 of the NLDS as it did in Game 1, which features three left-handed batters in the outfield with Mookie Betts at second base.

With the D-backs likely using all right-handed starting pitchers in this series — rookie Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start Game 3, though that hasn’t yet been made official — the Dodgers could use the same lineup for the entire NLDS.

Right-handed batters Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández will likely see action should Arizona use one of its three left-handed relievers — Joe Mantiply, Andrew Saalfrank, or Kyle Nelson.

NLDS Game 2 lineups D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos Carroll (L) RF Bettts 2B Marte (S) 2B Freeman (L) 1B Pham DH Smith C Walker 1B Muncy (L) 3B Moreno C Martinez DH Gurriel Jr. LF Heyward (L) RF Thomas (L) CF Peralta (L) LF Longoria 3B Outman (L) CF Perdomo (S) SS Rojas SS

“I’m not going to force it,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday of using his right-handed batters. “If they deploy those lefties, then if the situation calls for me hitting for [David] Peralta or [Jason] Heyward, I’ll do that. If it doesn’t, I won’t.”

Taylor and Hernández both pinch-hit against Mantiply in the seventh inning of Game 1, and remained in Saturday’s game for the final two innings, in left field for Taylor and center field then shortstop for Hernández. Each batted twice.

Max Muncy has the most career plate appearances against D-backs starter Zac Gallen (27) among Dodgers. He has just four hits in 23 at-bats, plus three walks against the right-hander, though two of the hits came this year in six at-bats, including a two-run home run on August 28 in Los Angeles.

Will Smith has four singles and a double in six at-bats against Gallen this season, driving in three runs. Smith had two of the Dodgers’ four hits in Game 1 on Saturday, including hitting the fourth triple by a Dodgers catcher in postseason play.