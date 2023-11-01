World Series Game 5: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

The Texas Rangers are 10-0 on the road this season. They have one more away game left this year, and if they win it, Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Chase Field, the Rangers will capture their first World Series in franchise history.

Texas took control of the Fall Classic with an 11-7 win on Tuesday in Game 4, a contest the Rangers once led 10-0.

Old friend Corey Seager homered and doubled in Game 4, and has three home runs in the World Series, tying his middle infield partner Marcus Semien with a team-leading six RBI so far in the seres.

This postseason, Seager has six home runs, six doubles, 19 runs scored, and 12 RBI in 16 games, hitting a robust .306/.442/.694.

Wednesday will see a pitching rematch of Game 1, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for Texas and Zac Gallen for the D-backs. Gallen had the better game last Friday in Texas, but the Rangers had the last laugh with Seager tying the game in the ninth with a two-run home run and Adolis García walking things off with another homer in the 11th.

Arizona needs to win to keep their season alive, while the Rangers have three chances to get the one win needed for their first title.

Wednesday World Series schedule

5:03 p.m. PT: Rangers at D-Backs (Fox)

Game 5: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Zac Gallen

Texas leads series, 3-1