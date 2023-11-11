 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers notes: James Outman, Rule 5 Draft, Corey Seager

By Eric Stephen
Dodgers center fielder James Outman will finish in the top three in National League Rookie of the Year voting, with full results on the award announced on Monday. D-backs outfielder Corbin Carroll and Mets pitcher Kodai Senga are the other top-three finishers, which were announced last Monday.

Carroll is the overwhelming favorite with 65 extra-base hits and 54 stolen bases with a 133 wRC+, finishing sixth among all NL players with 6.0 fWAR. But Outman had a fine season in his own right, hitting .248/.353/.437 with a 118 wRC+ and above-average defense in center field.

The folks at Baseball Digest picked Carroll as the unanimous winner for their NL rookie of the year honor, collecting all 11 first-place votes in results that were announced on Wednesday. Outman finished third, with one second-place vote and four third-place votes.

Tuesday at 3 p.m. PT is the deadline for teams to set their reserve lists in preparation for the Rule 5 Draft. Which means it’s time for some prospects to get added to the 40-man roster.

Pitchers Landon Knack and Nick Frasso are locks to be added. Bruce Kuntz at Dodgers Digest broke down those two plus a slew of other potential candidates to join the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.

Robert Orr at Baseball Prospectus wrote an opus on Corey Seager’s approach at the plate, digging deep into the data and showing how unique a hitter the now-two-time World Series MVP really is.

“For Seager, that equation is straightforward: if he’s able to drive it then he hits it, and if he can’t then he doesn’t,” Orr wrote. “He’s not waiting for a specific pitch that may never come, but just the first one that he can damage. In that way he never cedes control of his at-bats to the pitcher.”

Jon Weisman wrote another book, this one a novel called ‘The Catch,’ which is available now. At his Slayed By Voices newsletter, Weisman introduced the main characters in the book.

