2023 Dodgers in review: Luke Williams

Luke Williams had two different stints on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster since getting acquired last offseason, and the utility man appeared in four games for Los Angeles in 2023.

Williams was first claimed off waivers by the Dodgers from the Marlins on November 8, 2022, joining a team that plays its home games about 60 miles north of his alma mater, Dana Hills High School.

But only 10 days later, the Dodgers non-tendered Williams, making him a free agent. He was back in the fold by February, signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers. The non-roster invitee was busy in spring training, tying outfielder Drew Avans for the team lead with 24 games played, including nine starts.

Williams during spring training split time between third base and shortstop. He played one game at third base and two in left field in addition to 39 starts at shortstop with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

During his brief time in the majors over the last three seasons, Williams has played all four infield positions and all three outfield positions.

With the Dodgers, the need was at shortstop, when Miguel Rojas landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain in April. Chris Taylor at the time was nursing a side injury, and Mookie Betts was away for a few days on the paternity list.

That opened a tiny window for Williams, who was called up from Triple-A on April 18 after hitting .375/.455/.696 with 12 extra-base hits in 14 games for Oklahoma City.

Williams played four games in a row for the Dodgers at shortstop, including three starts. He didn’t do much at the plate, with only a single in 10 at-bats, plus a stolen base.

He was active for nine games in April with the Dodgers before getting optioned back to Oklahoma City.

On June 5, Williams was claimed off waivers by Atlanta, with whom he played seven more games in August and September.

2023 particulars

Age: 26

Stats: 4 games, 1 for 10, one stolen base; 1 IP, 0.00 ERA with Dodgers

Salary: unknown

Game of the year

Williams made the first of five pitching appearances by a Dodgers position player in 2023, mopping up the eighth inning in a 13-0 drubbing at Wrigley Field on April 21 in which Drew Smyly took a perfect game into the eighth inning for the Cubs.

Williams, who played the first seven innings of the game at shortstop, sopped up an inning to help the bullpen, and retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning on six pitches, inducing two popouts and a groundout.

All six pitches by Williams that day were classified as fastballs, with speeds ranging from 51.8-53.6 mph.

Roster status

Williams is on the Braves’ 40-man roster.