Dave Roberts finishes 5th in NL Manager of the Year voting

Dave Roberts finished in fifth place in National League Manager of the year voting, in results unveiled by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Tuesday. Skip Schumaker of the Marlins won the award after leading Miami to its first full-season playoff berth since 2003 in his first season on the job.

Craig Counsell, now of the Cubs, finished second for his work in leading the Brewers to the NL Central crown for the third time in the last six seasons.

2023 NL Manager of the Year voting Player Team 1st 2nd 3rd Points Player Team 1st 2nd 3rd Points Skip Schumaker Marlins 8 8 8 72 Craig Counsell Brewers 5 7 5 51 Brian Snitker Braves 8 2 2 48 Torey Lovullo D-backs 4 5 7 42 Dave Roberts Dodgers 4 5 6 41 David Bell Reds 1 2 2 13 David Ross Cubs 0 1 0 3

Schumaker got eight of 30 first-place votes and 72 total points to capture the award.

Each ballot is three managers deep, with five points awarded for each first-place vote, three points for every second-place tally, and one point for third-place votes.

Brian Snitker, who led the Braves to the best record in baseball at 104-58 and won his sixth consecutive NL East title, finished third in the voting. He had the same number of first-place votes as Schumaker. In all, six different managers received first-place votes.

Roberts received four first-place votes, five second-place votes, and six third-place votes for a total of 41 points. He nearly matched the vote totals of Arizona’s Torey Lovullo, who got seven third-place votes to notch one point more than Roberts for fourth place.

Roberts has received Manager of the Year votes in all eight seasons with the Dodgers, including winning the award in 2016, his first season. Roberts has received at least one first place votes in six seasons. He finished in second place in the National League in 2022.