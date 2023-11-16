Our Dodgers roundup today takes us from Los Angeles and New York to Japan and back again. Here’s what’s cooking on the hot stove.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand thinks the Yankees could make it back to the postseason if they trade Gleyber Torres, who plays both short and second, to the Dodgers. While Mookie Betts is scheduled to play a large chunk of his time next year at second, Torres’ addition gives the team much-needed flexibility. What’s the catch? Feinsand proposes that Michael Busch make his way back to the Yankees’ system in time to take over for first-baseman Anthony Rizzo, who has one year left on his contract.

Joe Kelly made a welcome return to the Dodgers this year, but his free-agent market could be hot this offseason, writes The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Nearly every team could use some bullpen help, and while the Dodgers may be interested for the right price, Kelly seems to have options.

Andrew Friedman spoke about the Dodgers’ attempts to retain Corey Seager on the Dodgers Nation YouTube show, saying that he respected the star’s decision to test his free agency market and that negotiations lacked a strong back-and-forth component.

Get that coffee going early on Opening Day: The Dodgers kick things off with a two-game series against the Padres in Seoul, South Korea at around 3 a.m. L.A. time on March 20, the team announced today.

Jon Heyman reports that the Dodgers, Padres, and Giants are “all in” on free agent Blake Snell, who could add some needed pitching strength to each roster. The Phillies may also be somewhat interested, but that could depend on whether the team lands Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto and loses Aaron Nola, according to Jayson Stark at The Athletic. The Dodgers are among the most interested teams in Yamamoto, says Jon Heyman of MLB Network.