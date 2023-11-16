Dodgers bring back Ricky Vanasco on major league deal

The Dodgers didn’t let Ricky Vanasco get away after all. The club signed the right-hander to a major league contract on Thursday, a little more than a week after he became a minor league free agent.

On June 1, the Dodgers acquired Vanasco from the Rangers in exchange for minor league left-hander Luis Valdez. He spent a month on the 40-man roster before getting sent outright back to Double-A after clearing waivers.

Vanasco had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of the 2021 season, and was added to the Rangers’ 40-man roster that November. He began this season on the injured list in the minors with a left knee injury. Texas designated him for assignment on May 29 before trading him to Los Angeles.

We couldn’t be happier for Ricky Vanasco (@RickyVanasco). Ricky has signed a 1 year MLB Deal with the #Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/fiaF7bK5hY — Full Circle SM (@FullCircleSM) November 16, 2023

Switching to the bullpen in 2023 proved successful for Vanasco, who had a 1.24 ERA and 35-percent strikeout rate in 29 innings between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, holding opponents to hitting just .185/.258/.296.

Vanasco ended his season with five scoreless appearances in Triple-A, then added two more and 2⅔ scoreless innings as Oklahoma City’s primary setup man in a two-game sweep of the Pacific Coast League championship series.

With seven years of minor league service under his belt, Vanasco became a free agent on November 6. But now, with some space on the 40-man roster even after adding prospects Landon Knack, Nick Frasso, and Hunter Feduccia on Tuesday, the Dodgers brought Vanasco back.

Vanasco used options in both 2022 and 2023, so he has one option year remaining. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but per the collective bargaining agreement, the major league minimum salary in 2024 is $740,000.

The Dodgers have 39 players on the 40-man roster, including 23 pitchers.