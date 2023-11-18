Yonny Hernández signs minor league deal with Brewers, per report

Former Dodgers infielder Yonny Hernández found a new home for 2024, reportedly signing a minor league contract with the Brewers, per Robert Murray at FanSided.

Source: Free-agent infielder Yonny Hernández in agreement with the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 17, 2023

The switch-hitting infielder appeared in 14 games for the Dodgers in 2023, starting three games at third base and once at second base. Hernández had two singles and a double in his 22 at-bats, hitting .136/.231/.182 with four RBI in 27 plate appearances.

Hernández even pitched a game, tossing a scoreless inning to finish out a blowout loss to the Royals on July 2 in Kansas City. Hernández was the second of three Dodgers position players to pitch in a game this season.

The Dodgers acquired Hernández from the A’s for cash last December.

Hernández cleared waivers and was sent outright to the minors on September 1, making room on the 40-man roster to add infielder Kolten Wong.

In 93 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Hernández hit .252/.395/.342 with a 93 wRC+ and 17 stolen bases. He played mostly shortstop (52 starts) and third base (31 starts), but also started four times at second base.

With seven years in the minors, the 25-year-old Hernández reached minor league free agency on November 6.