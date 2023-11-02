This is the 40-man roster for the Dodgers from the first day after the 2023 World Series through the start of spring training in 2024. We will continually update the post throughout the offseason as moves are made.

For more context, here is a breakdown of the Dodgers roster once their 2023 season ended in the NLDS, including free agents, pending club options, players under contract, those eligible for salary arbitration, plus all the players with between zero and three years of major league service time.

We also covered every team transaction throughout the 2023 season as well.

Note: On a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Dodgers 40-man roster Number Pitchers (24) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) Number Pitchers (24) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 38 Yency Almonte S/R 30 4.143 0 (2017-19) 21 Walker Buehler R/R 29 5.168 n/a 64 Caleb Ferguson R/L 27 5.088 2 (2019) 45 J.P. Feyereisen R/R 31 3.108 2 (2020) 26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 30 3.152 1 (2019-20) 81 Victor Gonzalez L/L 28 3.058 0 (20-21,'23) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 25 3.167 2 (2021) 78 Michael Grove R/R 27 1.031 2 (2022) 93 Bryan Hudson L/L 27 0.017 2 (2023) 41 Daniel Hudson R/R 37 13.106 n/a 63 Kyle Hurt R/R 26 0.001 3 (none) 35 Lance Lynn S/R 37 12.119 n/a 17 Joe Kelly R/R 36 11.029 n/a 85 Dustin May R/R 26 4.059 3 (none) 70 Bobby Miller R/R 25 0.132 3 (none) 47 Ryan Pepiot R/R 26 1.005 1 (2022-23) 59 Evan Phillips R/R 29 3.136 0 (2018-20) 27 Alex Reyes R/R 29 6.056 n/a 80 Emmet Sheehan R/R 24 0.080 2 (2023) 71 Gavin Stone R/R 25 0.034 2 (2023) 49 Blake Treinen R/R 36 9.065 n/a 58 Gus Varland L/R 27 0.102 3 (none) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 28 3.078 1 (2021,'23) 56 Ryan Yarbrough R/L 32 5.117 n/a Number Catchers (3) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 34 7.098 n/a 76 Diego Cartaya R/R 22 0.000 2 (2023) 16 Will Smith R/R 29 4.090 3 (none) Number Infielders (7) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 83 Michael Busch L/R 26 0.045 2 (2023) 5 Freddie Freeman L/R 34 13.033 n/a 9 Gavin Lux L/R 26 3.114 2 (2020) 13 Max Muncy L/R 33 7.027 n/a 11 Miguel Rojas R/R 35 9.043 n/a 27 Miguel Vargas R/R 24 0.142 1 (2022-23) 79 Jorbit Vivas L/R 23 0.000 1 (2022-23) Number Outfielders (3) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 89 Jonny DeLuca R/R 25 0.085 2 (2023) 33 James Outman L/R 27 1.006 2 (2022) 84 Andy Pages R/R 23 0.000 2 (2023) Number Infielder/outfielders (2) Bat/throw 2024 age Service Options (used) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 31 9.070 n/a 3 Chris Taylor R/R 33 8.037 n/a

Here are all the roster moves for the Dodgers this offseason. Click on each date for further information on each transaction:

November 2: Clayton Kershaw, J.D. Martinez, Amed Rosario, Jason Heyward, David Peralta, Kiké Hernández, Ryan Brasier, Shelby Miller, Kolten Wong, Jake Marisnick, Jimmy Nelson, and Julio Urías became free agents the day after the World Series ended.