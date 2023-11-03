Dodgers notes: Jason Heyward, Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw

Jason Heyward’s 2023 season with the Dodgers helped revitalize his career, putting up his best offensive season since the 2012 season when he was with the Atlanta Braves.

Heyward was limited to a platoon role in right field, splitting time with Mookie Betts, amounting to just 377 plate appearances in 124 games. In that time, Heyward collected double digit home runs for the first time since the 2019 season, posting his highest OPS in a full season since 2012. His slugging percentage of .477 was the second highest mark of his 14 year career, the highest since the 2012 season as well.

From 2020-22, Heyward combined to hit 43 extra base hits; he had 39 alone in his lone season as a Dodger.

Entering the open market for the second consecutive offseason, Heyward’s stock has certainly risen after a very productive season. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic breaks down Heyward’s free agent market, which teams could look to sign him, and the Dodgers’ interest in bringing him back for next season:

“The Dodgers are interested in a reunion... He has reestablished himself as capable of handling a part-time platoon role, and teams will value what he brings on and off the field. The Dodgers have other priorities this winter, but bringing Heyward back makes a lot of sense.”

Shohei Ohtani is the most coveted free agent on the market, and teams are salivating to sign the two-way superstar. Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times writes a column expressing how the Dodgers must sign Ohtani if they want to make a deep run in the postseason for years to come:

“Ohtani was made for the big stage... Ohtani performs when he knows everyone is watching. He performs when everyone expects him to. That’s what he did in the World Baseball Classic, both as a pitcher and hitter.”

Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports lists several questions regarding the offseason, including the uncertainty revolving Clayton Kershaw’s future with both the Dodgers and his pitching career.

Cary Osborne of Dodger Insider writes about the history of Dodgers’ jersey numbers in light of the Dodgers retiring Fernando Valenzuela’s no. 34 this past season, including which numbers were first introduced this season and which numbers have yet to be worn by a player.