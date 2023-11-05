Dodgers decline 2024 option on Alex Reyes

The Dodgers on Sunday declined the 2024 club option on pitcher Alex Reyes, per multiple reports, which would have paid him $3 million for next season. Instead, the right-hander will be paid a $100,000 buyout, and is now a free agent.

Reyes signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract in February, with the hopes he would be able to contribute to the bullpen at some point in the second half, after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder that wiped out all of his 2022 season with the Cardinals.

But while rehabbing at Camelback Ranch in Arizona, Reyes wasn’t progressing like he hoped, and required a second shoulder surgery in June. That procedure was for a different part of the shoulder than the labrum, Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register reported in June, and Reyes isn’t expected back until at least mid-2024.

Reyes last pitched in the 2021 National League wild card game, in which he gave up a walk-off home run to Chris Taylor at Dodger Stadium.

The 29-year-old right-hander made an All-Star team with St. Louis in 2021, putting up a 3.24 ERA with 95 strikeouts (30-percent strikeout rate) and 52 walks in 72⅓ innings that season, with 29 saves.