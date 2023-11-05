Dodgers exercise Blake Treinen’s option for 2024

After two injury-plagued seasons, the Dodgers decided the third time was the charm for Blake Treinen, exercising the 2024 club option for the veteran reliever. Treinen is back at a reported cost of $1 million.

Treinen missed the entire 2023 season after right shoulder surgery last November to repair his labrum and rotator cuff. The right-hander tried to make his way back for a potential October run, and pitched three games on a minor league rehab assignment. But after the last of those rehab games, on August 29 with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Treinen was shut down after experiencing a setback in his shoulder.

Shoulder trouble also limited Treinen to only six total innings in 2022, including the postseason. He missed five months with a partial tear of a capsule in his right shoulder, then was sidelined again after a September comeback by shoulder tightness.

While Treinen was recovering from that first shoulder injury, in May 2022, the Dodgers extended his contract for a year, guaranteeing what was previously an $8 million option for 2023 while adding a conditional option for 2024 based on his time on the mound. In October, Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported that Treinen’s salary would likely be at the lowest end of the $1-7 million option range. On Sunday, Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times also reported Treinen’s salary would be $1 million.

While on the mound with the Dodgers, Treinen has been very good, with a 2.45 ERA and 3.00 FIP in 104 games between 2020-22, with 113 strikeouts and 34 walks in 103 innings. He also saved eight games during the regular season, plus another in Game 5 of the 2020 World Series.

But after just six innings in 2022 and none in 2023, Treinen is far removed from those mound exploits. He turns 36 in June.

After signing Max Muncy to a two-year deal on Thursday, the Dodgers declined their club options on pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Daniel Hudson, and Alex Reyes.

The team now has 35 players on the 40-man roster.