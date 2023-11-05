Dodgers Ronan Kopp, Kendall Williams on Fall Stars Game roster

If you’re craving live baseball to watch, the Dominican Winter League is still going on, with some games available on MLBtv. But on Sunday, a few Dodgers prospects could be pitching on your television as well.

The Fall Stars Game is Sunday night, the annual collection of prospects and top performers in the Arizona Fall League. Dodgers pitchers Kendall Williams and Ronan Kopp are on the National League roster.

MLB Network will televise the Fall Stars Game at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, with Gregg Caserta calling the game alongside analysts Rubén Amaro Jr. and Jonathan Mayo. The game will also be streamed on MLB.com as well as the MLB app.

Kopp struck out 15 of his 32 batters faced (46.9 percent) so far in the Arizona Fall League in his seven appearances, allowing two runs (one earned) in eight innings, with six walks.

The Dodgers’ 12th-round draft pick in 2021 just turned 21 in July, and during the regular season had a 2.99 ERA with High-A Great Lakes, with 107 strikeouts and 50 walks in 72⅓ innings.

Williams has a 4,86 ERA in five starts for Glendale, with 17 strikeouts andfive walks in 16⅔ innings. His five home runs allowed are second-most in the AFL.

The Dodgers acquired Williams from the Blue Jays in the Ross Stripling trade in 2020. After missing the first two months of the season, Williams had a 3.73 ERA with 62 strikeouts against 39 walks in 79⅔ innings. That was almost all between Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa, but he also finished his season making one start for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Williams turned 23 in August.

Fall Stars Game info