MLB awards schedule: Which Dodgers are up for 2023 honors?

Awards have already trickled out for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and things kick into high gear in the next two weeks.

On Monday afternoon on MLB Network (beginning at 3 p.m. PT), we’ll get the finalists (aka the top three finishers) for each of the four BBWAA awards, which will be announced next week.

Here’s a schedule for various honors and accolades, plus the Dodgers involved, if any, for each award.

Players Choice Awards

The only honors voted on by the players were already announced last Thursday.

Mookie Betts was among the top-three finishers for two awards, the Major League Player of the Year and National League Outstanding Player. Both were won by Ronald Acuña Jr. of Atlanta. This could be a theme in November.

Gold Glove

The Dodgers had three top-three finishers in the National League, but won no Gold Glove Awards, which were announced Sunday night.

Mookie Betts was a top-three finisher at two positions, but lost out to Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field and Ha-Seong Kim at utility. Betts did win a Fielding Bible award, his sixth career honor, as a multi-position player on October 26.

Freddie Freeman lost out to Christian Walker at first base, and David Peralta finished behind Ian Happ in left field.

Gold Gloves are determined 75 percent by votes from managers and up to six coaches from each team, and 25 percent by an amalgam of defensive statistics from various sources.

Silver Slugger

Thursday, November 9

3 p.m. PT, MLB Network

Much like the Gold Glove Awards, Betts was a “finalist” for two Silver Slugger Awards — right field and utility — which goes to the top offensive performers at each position.

With all due respect to top-three finisher Pete Alonso of the Mets, it will either be Freeman or Atlanta’s Matt Olson who wins the National League Silver Slugger Award at first base.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez, catcher Will Smith, and third baseman Max Muncy are among the top-four finishers at their positions as well.

The Dodgers are also one of four teams up for the first ever team Silver Slugger in the NL, but the Braves will and should win this one easily.

Managers and up to three coaches from each team are the voters for Silver Slugger Awards.

Rookie of the Year

Monday, November 13

3 p.m. PT, MLB Network

Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks is going to win the National League Rookie of the Year award in a runaway, with the only real questions are whether or not the vote is unanimous and who finishes second.

James Outman had a fine season with the Dodgers, and is sure to receive some down-ballot votes.

Manager of the Year

Tuesday, November 14

3 p.m. PT, MLB Network

Dave Roberts won 100 games with a decimated pitching staff, and will likely garner some support for the award. Other usual suspects in the NL include division winners Brian Snitker in Atlanta and Craig Counsell in Milwaukee, plus first-year manager Skip Schumaker, who led the Marlins to their fourth playoff appearance in three decades as a franchise.

Roberts won NL Manager of the Year in his first year on the job (2016), and has finished second twice since (2017, 2022).

Cy Young

Wednesday, November 15

3 p.m. PT, MLB Network

Blake Snell of the Padres is the favorite here after his incredibly stingy finish down the stretch.

The Dodgers will sit this one out, as for the first time ever in a full season they didn’t have a single pitcher make 25 starts. Starting pitching is an obvious, glaring need this offseason for Los Angeles.

MVP

Thursday, November 16

3 p.m. PT, MLB Network

Acuña is going to win this award after his absurd 41-homer, 73-steal season. Betts will likely finish second for the second time as a Dodger (also in 2020), and Freeman is probably going to be either third or fourth.

Last year, Freeman was fourth and Betts fifth in NL MVP voting.

The last time the Dodgers had two players finish in the top three for NL MVP was 1974, when first baseman Steve Garvey won the award and overly durable reliever Mike Marshall placed third.