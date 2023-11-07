GM Meetings are starting up today, and the Dodgers will be plenty busy—at least, they should be. What’s on the agenda? Shohei Ohtani, of course, and starting pitching, obviously.

But the Dodgers are also expected to cross international borders in their search for another World Series win, writes Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. The team has spent considerable resources to scout Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga, right-handed Japanese pitchers who are expected to enter the MLB circus this year.

Each of their decisions will have ripple effects. Spending big bucks on Ohtani will tie up funding for other players, and the longstanding goal of landing Nolan Arenado could also affect lineup decisions. One thing has already been confirmed—Max Muncy re-upped with L.A., making another third baseman (likely) a redundancy.

