 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB free agent rankings: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & more

By Eric Stephen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Shohei Ohtani #16 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan celebrate after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship game over Team USA at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Shohei Ohtani #16 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan celebrate after winning the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship game over Team USA at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

MLB free agency is here, and though baseball’s offseason is more of a leisurely job than a sprint, there are still reason to believe the Dodgers will be much more active at the high-end of the market than last year.

Shohei Ohtani is the top prize, a one-of-a-kind player who figures to set records with whatever contract he will sign this winter. We’ll dig a little deeper into him and a his contract specifically later, but Ohtani is the consensus clear No. 1 free agent on the market, per rankings at ESPN, The Athletic, FanGraphs, MLB.com, CBS Sports, Baseball Prospectus, Fox Sports, and MLB Trade Rumors.

Of those eight free agent rankings, which range between 20 and 50 players deep, five sites — BP, MLB, CBS, Athletic, and MLBTR — also listed interested between three and four teams or potential fits. Ohtani was unsurprisingly linked to the Dodgers at all five sites.

I went through all the lists and chronicled every player linked to the Dodgers in some way on even one list. Japanese pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and (lefty) Shōta Imanaga were linked to the Dodgers by three sites, as were Blake Snell and Lucas Giolito, which makes sense with LA’s glaring need for starting pitching.

Though not linked to the Dodgers specifically in any of the free agent rankings, I included pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and outfielder Teoscar Hernández based on reports this week from Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times and Jon Morosi of MLB Network, respectively.

The Dodgers made a deal with the Tigers to trade for Eduardo Rodriguez on August 1 just before the trade deadline, but the pitcher exercised his no-trade clause to veto the deal, citing among other things, not wanting to uproot his family. It’s important to note that there is a huge difference in making such a drastic change in the offseason, with proper planning, than to do so at a relative moment’s notice during the season.

Also, if Rodriguez is able to secure the extra $20 million he was reportedly seeking from the Dodgers in August to okay the trade (on top of the three years and $49 million that remained on his contract, before opting out after the season), I’m sure he and his family can find a way to consider Los Angeles.

In all, 24 players who appeared on any of these free agent rankings were linked to the Dodgers in some way. Here’s a look at the list.

2023-24 MLB free agent rankings

Player Pos BP MLB CBS Athletic Fox Sports MLBTR FanGraphs ESPN
Player Pos BP MLB CBS Athletic Fox Sports MLBTR FanGraphs ESPN
Shohei Ohtani DH/SP 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP 2 2 2 3 2 3 2 2
Aaron Nola SP 4 5 5 2 3 5 4 5
Blake Snell SP 3 3 6 5 4 4 5 3
Jordan Montgomery SP 7 8 10 6 6 6 6 6
Sonny Gray SP 6 7 12 7 7 9 8 10
Matt Chapman 3B 15 10 4 8 8 7 7 8
Josh Hader CL 8 6 14 10 9 8 10 7
Eduardo Rodriguez SP 9 12 7 9 11 11 9 9
Marcus Stroman SP 14 21 8 11 13 18 11 13
Lucas Giolito SP 27 18 9 15 12 17 16 12
Jeimer Candelario 3B 19 22 17 14 18 13 13 18
Teoscar Hernández OF 13 16 27 20 17 12 21 15
Shōta Imanaga SP 25 15 42 12 24 10 12 11
J.D. Martinez DH 21 9 22 24 16 20 27 28
Jordan Hicks RHP 23 25 23 29 21 32 17
Clayton Kershaw SP 22 24 26 10
Kevin Kiermaier CF 39 11 32 31 18
Justin Turner 3B/DH 16 21 28 20 44 31 43
Jack Flaherty SP 45 23 25 22 26 35
Robert Stephenson RHP 33 32 27 45 23
Sean Manaea SP 35 35 44 26
Tim Anderson SS 29 23 34 50 49 42
Jason Heyward OF 50 44 38 42 47
Michael Brantley OF/DH 43 33
Garrett Cooper 1B 46
Players linked to Dodgers in some fashion

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...