The rumors are starting to fly now that the offseason is here. Here’s what the Dodgers have been talking about recently at the general managers meetings in Arizona, from the ever-present Shohei Ohtani to what’s in store for Gavin Lux.

Links

How much will the Dodgers pay for Shohei Ohtani—and how much should they pay? Those numbers could be different, writes Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times. The team could be bracing for an all-out bidding war, but it’s possible that the recent trend towards financial restraint could hold.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez has no geographic restrictions when it comes to shopping for a new team. That’s a notable change for the free agent right hander, who declined a trade to the Dodgers at the deadline this year because the move to Los Angeles would have taken him too far away from his family in Florida in the middle of a season.

Danny Abriano at SNY lists J.D. Martinez as a top target for the Mets this offseason. The designated hitter knocked 33 homers this season, making him a prime candidate for teams seeking a new power hitter—especially if the Dodgers land Ohtani, who has never started at any other position but DH (or pitcher) in the majors.

The Dodgers made MLB.com’s top-5 list of offseason rosters, and it seems they all but barely made it. Writer Mike Petrillo notes that the team will need to shore up their starting pitching, shortstop, and DH roles in addition to answering a few infield questions: Will Gavin Lux return? Will Miguel Vargas? It may not matter—the Dodgers are still favorites to win the NL West.

Juan Toribio at MLB.com offered some clarity on the Dodgers’ plans. Apart from the obvious, the team is also closely monitoring Gavin Lux’s progress. Lux could start in 2024, but the Dodgers are also paying attention to the trade market. Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bo Bichette of the Toronto Bluejays are of particular interest. Also of note: Walker Buehler may have inning restrictions when he returns next year, and Mookie Betts is expected to play second base for enough games that new corner outfielders are in order.