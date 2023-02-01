It’s shaking up to be an interesting time at Camelback Ranch this spring. Notable names like Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw will step out for a bit to play in World Baseball Classic games at nearby Chase Field, and we’ll see some test runs of players like Miguel Vargas, Miguel Rojas, and Chris Taylor at new positions as the Dodgers figure out their lineup and defensive strategy. Here’s a bit more about what’s going on before Spring Training kicks in.

Dodgers Links

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman gave some insights into the Dodgers’ lineup during an interview on MLB Network Radio. According to him, we can expect Max Muncy at third, Gavin Lux at short, Miguel Vargas at second, Chris Taylor in the outfield, and Miguel Rojas in a utility role.

Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic takes a look at what Will Smith’s contract extension might look like and predicts a salary of up to $30 million during future arbitration years.

Ben Verlander calls the Dodgers one of his top five losers of the offseason on his Flippin’ Bats show, noting that for all the high-production names lost, very few were added to compensate.

On the other hand, Joel Reuter at The Athletic named the Dodgers the #1 farm system for 2023, so there’s still hope for the future, Ben.

Freddie Freeman has no worries whatsoever when it comes to his team. “The division is still ours until we lose,” he recently told reporters (including David Vassegh of Dodger Talk and Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue).