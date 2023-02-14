Dodgers notes: Miguel Vargas influence, David Peralta, Vin Scully

We’ve already talked about how Miguel Rojas worked with Miguel Vargas this offseason in Miami, with the veteran helping the rookie on defense.

“He wants to be a good defender, and he’s working hard to be good at second base,” Rojas said of Vargas on February 4 at FanFest at Dodger Stadium.

Vargas this winter in Florida also reached out to another new Dodgers acquisition. Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic has more on the veteran influence on Vargas, including this passage on Martinez:

When Dodgers hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, whom Martinez credits for his career revival in 2014, came to visit Martinez in Ft. Lauderdale, he brought Vargas with him. “We just hit it off,” Martinez said. “He’s just a very humble kid, a great kid. … (He’s) got a lot of talent. I’m excited about him. I’ve talked to the Dodgers about him personally and I think he can be something special. He’s got great tools and great ability.”

Links & notes