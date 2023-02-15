Dodgers will televise 30 of 32 spring training games on SportsNet LA

The Dodgers unveiled their 2023 spring training broadcast schedule on Wednesday, including televising 30 of the 32 exhibition games on SportsNet LA.

The only exceptions are on split-squad days, when the Dodgers will televise the home game from Camelback Ranch but not the road game. On March 21, the Dodgers-Giants game will be on SportsNet LA, but the Dodgers-Guardians game from Goodyear will not be televised. Cleveland will only televise eight spring games this year, with that game not among them.

On March 11, the Dodgers-Cubs game from Camelback Ranch will be on SportsNet LA. Whether the Dodgers-Giants game from Scottsdale will be on TV remains to be seen, as the Giants haven’t yet released their broadcast information for spring training.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday will call the Dodgers’ spring training games on SportsNet LA.

In addition, AM 570 will broadcast 19 Dodgers spring games, including 16 games from Arizona and all three Freeway Series games.

The Spanish-language broadcast team of Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Jose Mota will call the first five games of spring training on KTNQ 1020 AM, as well as all three Freeway Series Games.

The Dodgers spring training schedule begins on Saturday, February 25 with a 12:10 p.m. PT game against the Brewers in Maryvale. The Dodgers’ first home game is February 26 against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch.