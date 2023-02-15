Dodgers spring training notes: Blake Treinen on his shoulder, Dontrelle Willis joins Apple TV+

Wednesday was the day pitchers and catchers reported to Dodgers spring training, and the first day of media access at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Blake Treinen had shoulder surgery in November to repair his right labrum and rotator cuff. Among the takeaways from Wednesday in Dodgers camp was that those injuries were suffered in September, different from the partially torn shoulder capsule that cost him four and a half months from April through the end of August.

Also, from Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times, the initial timetable for Treinen’s recovery from surgery was 10 months, and that he’s likely a few weeks away from beginning a throwing program.

“I feel like I should be able to come back this year at some point, I think it’s a very real possibility,” Treinen said, per Harris. “It’d be really kind of a gut punch to me if I wasn’t able to.”

Apple TV+ hasn’t yet unveiled the early part of their 2023 schedule of Friday Night Baseball games, but Dodgers broadcaster Dontrelle Willis will reportedly be a game analyst for the network this season, per Andrew Marchand at the New York Post and Jessica Kleinschmidt at Awful Announcing.

Here’s obligatory B-roll from Julio Urías throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday: