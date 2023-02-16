Keeping track of the 40-man roster throughout the year

Every Dodgers transaction during the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the Dodgers roster as well as every transaction by the team throughout the 2023 season, from the beginning of spring training through the end of the playoffs.

All throughout the season, we’ll track every transaction, linked below to stories with further information on each move, including trades, signings, options, call-ups, and everything in between.

In addition, every roster move is housed on its own section on the site.

For reference, here is a look at the 40-man roster and every roster from the offseason, and a similar post with every roster move during the 2022 season.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.

Los Angeles Dodgers 40-man roster Number Pitchers (20+3) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) Number Pitchers (20+3) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 38 Yency Almonte S/R 29 3.143 0 (2017-19) 52 Phil Bickford R/R 27 1.134 0 (2020-22) 63 Justin Bruihl L/L 26 0.146 2 (2022) 21 Walker Buehler (60-IL) R/R 28 4.168 2 (2018) 64 Caleb Ferguson R/L 26 4.088 2 (2019) 45 J.P. Feyereisen (60-IL) R/R 30 2.108 2 (2020) 26 Tony Gonsolin R/R 29 2.152 1 (2019-20) 81 Victor Gonzalez L/L 27 2.103 1 (2020-21) 48 Brusdar Graterol R/R 24 2.167 2 (2021) 78 Michael Grove R/R 26 0.031 2 (2022) 41 Daniel Hudson R/R 36 12.106 n/a 94 Andre Jackson R/R 27 0.039 1 (2021-22) 22 Clayton Kershaw L/L 35 14.105 n/a 85 Dustin May R/R 25 3.059 3 (none) 18 Shelby Miller R/R 32 7.016 n/a 40 Jimmy Nelson R/R 34 8.107 n/a 47 Ryan Pepiot R/R 25 0.022 2 (2022) 59 Evan Phillips R/R 28 2.136 0 (2018-20) 27 Alex Reyes R/R 28 5.056 n/a 43 Noah Syndergaard L/R 30 7.149 n/a 49 Blake Treinen (60-IL) R/R 35 8.065 n/a 7 Julio Urías L/L 26 5.117 1 (2016-17) 51 Alex Vesia L/L 27 2.103 2 (2021) Number Catchers (3) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 15 Austin Barnes R/R 33 6.098 0 (2015-16,19) 76 Diego Cartaya R/R 21 0.000 3 (none) 16 Will Smith R/R 28 3.090 3 (none) Number Infielders (9) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 83 Michael Busch L/R 25 0.000 3 (none) 5 Freddie Freeman L/R 33 12.033 n/a 60 Yonny Hernández B/R 25 0.109 2 (2022) 80 Eddys Leonard R/R 22 0.000 2 (2022) 9 Gavin Lux L/R 25 2.114 2 (2020) 13 Max Muncy L/R 32 6.027 1 (2015-16) 11 Miguel Rojas R/R 34 8.043 n/a 17 Miguel Vargas R/R 23 0.041 2 (2022) 79 Jorbit Vivas L/R 22 0.000 2 (2022) Number Outfielders (6) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 50 Mookie Betts R/R 30 8.070 n/a 89 Jonny DeLuca R/R 24 0.000 3 (none) 77 James Outman L/R 26 0.006 2 (2022) 84 Andy Pages R/R 22 0.000 3 (none) 6 David Peralta L/L 35 8.120 n/a 25 Trayce Thompson R/R 32 3.010 0 (2014-15, 17) Number Infielder/outfielders (1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 3 Chris Taylor R/R 32 7.037 1 (2015-16) Number Designated hitters (1) Bat/throw 2023 age Service Options (used) 28 J.D. Martinez R/R 35 11.036 n/a

Below is every individual transaction during the season, with links to more details for each move.

February 16: David Peralta was signed for one year, $6.5 million

February 16: Jimmy Nelson was signed for one year, $1.2 million

February 16: Alex Reyes was signed for one year, $1.1 million

February 16: Walker Buehler was placed on the 60-day injured list

February 16: Blake Treinen was placed on the 60-day injured list

February 16: J.P. Feyereisen was placed on the 60-day injured list