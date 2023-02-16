David Peralta, Jimmy Nelson, and Alex Reyes all have performance bonuses in contracts

The Dodgers earlier Thursday finalized one-year contracts for pitchers Jimmy Nelson and Alex Reyes, and outfielder David Peralta. All of them have performance bonuses in their deals.

Reyes has a club option for 2024 and bonuses that, as Juan Toribio at MLB.com and Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic reported over the weekend, could make the deal worth up to $10 million over two years. The right-hander has a $1-million salary in 2023 and if the $3-million club option is not exercised he would receive a buyout of $100,000.

The Associated Press has further details on Reyes’ contract, which if maximized would pay him $2 million in 2023 and $8 million in 2024:

The option price would escalate by $1 million for relief appearances this year: $300,000 each for 15 and 20, and $400,000 for 25. Reyes can earn $1 million in performance bonuses this year for relief appearances: $250,000 each for 15, 20, 25 and 30. If the 2024 option is exercised, he could earn $1 million in roster bonuses: $500,000 each for 60 and 120 days on the active roster. He also could earn $3 million in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 50, 55, 60 and 65 relief appearances, $250,000 apiece for 30, 35, 40 and 45 games finished, and $500,000 each for 50 and 55 games finished.

Nelson’s base salary this season is $1.2 million, $100,000 more than the club option declined by the Dodgers on November 8, with no buyout.

He has two sets of bonuses built into the contract, should he end up with a hybrid role, though Nelson hasn’t started regularly since 2017.

Again, per Associated Press:

Nelson could earn $2 million in performance bonuses based on relief appearances of three innings or less: $300,000 each for 35, 40, 45 and 50, and $400,000 apiece for 55 and 60. He could earn $4 million for a points system in which he accrues one point for each start of relief appearance of 3⅓ innings or more: $250,000 each for 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20 points, and $500,000 apiece for 22, 24, 26, 28 and 30.

If maxed out, Nelson would earn $5.2 million in 2023.

If the point system which includes 3⅓-inning relief appearances or longer looks familiar, it’s the same basic structure used in Tony Gonsolin’s two-year deal this year to avoid salary arbitration, as well as the contract Alex Wood signed before the 2020 season.

Peralta, whose base salary is $6.5 million, can earn up to additional $1.5 million in bonuses, which was reported last week. They are all related to time on the roster as Peralta returns from surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back. From Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic:

David Peralta’s $1.5 million in potential incentives (in addition to his $6.5 million salary) are tied to days on the active roster, per source: he makes $500K each for 90, 120 and 150 days on the active roster. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 16, 2023

With these new contracts, the Dodgers estimated payroll for competitive balance tax purposes is roughly $243.3 million.