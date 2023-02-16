We already know at least three Dodgers pitchers will open the season on the injured list, with the trio of Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, and J.P. Feyereisen placed on the 60-day injured list on Thursday morning.

Relief pitcher Alex Reyes was signed to a one-year contract Thursday that includes a club option for 2024, but he’s recovering from shoulder surgery from last May and could still end up on the injured list himself by the time opening day rolls around.

Daniel Hudson is coming off a procedure as well, having left knee surgery to repair a torn ACL last June. That he could end up on the injured list to open the season wouldn’t be much of a surprise, though it might not be for his knee.

From the beat reporters at Camelback Ranch in Arizona:

#Dodgers Daniel Hudson said he has experienced some ankle tendinitis during his rehab that has slowed him down a bit. But he’s still aiming to be ready for Opening Day. Will throw a bullpen tomorrow. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 16, 2023

Hudson last season was one of the Dodgers’ most trusted high-leverage relievers, with a 2.22 ERA and 2.74 xERA with 30 strikeouts and five walks in 24⅓ innings. Despite not pitching after June 24, Hudson finished second on the Dodgers with five saves.

His 30.9-percent strikeout rate in 2022 came with a career-best 5.2-percent walk rate, albeit in a half-season. Hudson has posted strikeout rates in the 30s in each of the last three seasons. Among the 163 relief pitchers with at least 90 innings since the start of 2020, Hudson’s 33.3-percent strikeout rate ranks 11th, tied with teammate Alex Vesia.

Hudson last season was on a one-year deal with a club option, but the Dodgers signed him to a new contract in September that guaranteed his option salary of $6.5 million for 2023, and added on another $6.5-million club option for 2024.

Hudson’s right ankle and how that affects his timetable will be something to watch this spring.

