Dodgers also have Jahmai Jones in spring training camp

When the Dodgers announced the signings of David Peralta, Jimmy Nelson, and Alex Reyes on Thursday morning, the press release included a full roster of everyone in big league camp in spring training.

Another new name on the list is second baseman Jahmai Jones, who is a non-roster invitee. He was not included on the previous list of NRIs unveiled by the Dodgers on February 3.

Jones was drafted by the Angels in the second round in 2015, and made his major league debut during the 2020 season. Traded to the Orioles that offseason for pitcher Alex Cobb, Jones played in 26 games in 2021 for Baltimore, but had just 10 hits in 67 at-bats, with 26 strikeouts.

Last season, Jones hit .212/.339/.343 with five doubles and two home runs in 27 games for Triple-A Norfolk before landing on the injured list in May. He had Tommy John surgery on May 27, ending his season, and was released by the Orioles.

Jones signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers last July.

With the three new additions to the major league roster today, and with Jones among the non-roster invitees, the Dodgers have 71 players in major league camp in spring training, including 39 pitchers and 32 position players.