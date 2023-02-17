Dodgers sign outfielder David Peralta to 1-year, $6.5-million contract

Veteran OF can earn up to $1.5 million in bonuses

The Dodgers signed veteran outfielder David Peralta to a one-year, $6.5-million contract on February 16, 2023, four days before the team’s first full-squad workout in spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.

Peralta hit .251/.316/.415 with 12 home runs, 30 doubles, and a 104 wRC+ in 134 games for the Diamondbacks and Rays in 2022. The left-hander performed considerably better against right-handed pitchers, hitting .267/.329/.449 with a 116 wRC+ last season. Peralta has heavy career platoon splits as well, hitting .294/.350/.486 with a 121 wRC+ against right-handers and just .238/.302/.361 with a 76 wRC+ against left-handers.

The 35-year-old right-hander is expected to primarily play left field for the Dodgers, with right-handed hitters Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson also in the mix for playing time in both left field and center.

Peralta had surgery after the 2022 season to repair a herniated disc in his back, which may have contributed to his hitting just .255/.317/.355 with a 91 wRC+ for Tampa Bay after getting acquired at the trade deadline.

In addition to Peralta’s base salary, he can earn another $1.5 million in bonuses — $500,000 for each of 90, 120, and 150 days on the active roster.

Peralta will wear uniform number six with the Dodgers.