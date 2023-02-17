Dodgers sign reliever Alex Reyes to 1-year, $1.1-million contract

The Dodgers signed reliever Alex Reyes to a one-year, $1.1-million deal on February 16, 2023, a contract that includes a club option for 2024 and bonuses that could potential make the entire pact worth $10 million over two years.

Reyes made the All-Star Game as a closer for the Cardinals in 2021, saving 29 games with a 3.23 ERA and 3.47 xERA in 72⅓ innings. He struck out 95 batters with an impressive 30-percent strikeout rate, but he also walked 52 batters with a 16.4-percent walk rate that was at the bottom of the league.

Right shoulder surgery to repair a frayed labrum wiped out the entire 2022 season for Reyes, who was non-tendered by the Cardinals in November. The injury is expected to keep Reyes out for at least the start of the 2023 season as well.

Reyes will earn $1 million in 2023. The Dodgers’ option for 2024 is worth $3 million, with a $100,000 buyout. The right-hander can earn up to $1 million in bonuses during the 2023 season, and could increase the base salary of his 2024 option based on 2023 appearances.

If the option is exercised for 2024, Reyes could earn up to an additional $4 million in bonuses.

Reyes will wear uniform number 27 with the Dodgers.