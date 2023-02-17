Dodgers sign Jimmy Nelson to 1-year, $1.2-million contract

For the fourth consecutive season, pitcher Jimmy Nelson has signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers. This time it’s a $1.2-million pact for 2023 as he tries to return from elbow surgery a year and a half earlier.

Nelson was one of the Dodgers’ best pitchers in 2021, posting a 1.86 ERA in 28 appearances, with 44 strikeouts against 13 walks in his 29 innings. But his season was cut short by Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair that August. He last pitched in a game on July 30, 2021.

Injuries have defined the last half-decade for Nelson, who missed the entire 2018 season with the Brewers after shoulder surgery. He signed with the Dodgers in 2020 but did not pitch due to back surgery. His elbow surgery in 2021 ended both his 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Dodgers declined a club option on Nelson worth $1.1 million in November.

Nelson has pitched a total of 92⅓ innings over the last five seasons in the majors and minors combined.

Nelson, who turns 34 in June, can earn up to $4 million in bonuses based on games, both starting and relief appearances.

Nelson will wear number 40 with the Dodgers, his same number from the previous three seasons.