Dodgers make some roster additions before spring training

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

We have a slew of recent Dodgers roster moves to talk about on the latest edition of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast.

David Peralta joined the outfield, while Alex Reyes and Jimmy Nelson will (eventually) join the bullpen, and we looked at what they might bring to the table in 2023. But we also try to figure out exactly what to call the now-permanent free runner on second base in extra innings, and joyfully recount the Joe West Wikipedia-editing saga and its connection to the Dodgers.

Also on this episode is plenty of Clayton Kershaw-related trivia, the proper speed at which to listen to podcasts, the upcoming World Baseball Classic, and Eric recounts his experience working at In-N-Out nearly three decades ago, plus all the menu prices back then, and how combo meals at the chain restaurant don’t save anyone money.

