Mookie Betts is bowling in the 2023 U.S. Open in Indianapolis, one of 108 entrants to battle in three days of qualifying from Tuesday to Thursday.

Bowling has long been a passion for Betts, with multiple perfect games under his belt., including during his 30th-birthday celebration in October. In high school in Tennessee, Betts was named Midstate Boys Bowler of the Year.

At the U.S. Open this week, Betts averaged a 192 on the first day of play, with a high game of 234 on Tuesday, during which Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star reported on the event.

“Betts doesn’t have a big entourage or following, not like some of these guys, but that’s OK. He isn’t here for attention,” Doyel wrote. “He’s here because he’s at home in the bowling alley, surely the only $365 million man ever to step foot inside Royal Pin Woodland.”

After play on Wednesday, Betts is averaging just under 182 per game during the tournament, in 105th place. He’ll need to pick up the pace in order be one of 24 bowlers to qualify for match play, which begins Friday.

Links

Here’s a good angle of the famous Jackie Robinson steal of home in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series. The steal came in the eighth inning with two outs and left-hander Whitey Ford on the mound for the Yankees. Robinson’s run brought the Dodgers to within 6-5, though New York captured the opener. Catcher Yogi Berra was adamant that he tagged Robinson before touching home plate, though this angle shows how Robinson getting called safe might have been the right call.

DAMN! Jackie Robinson seems safe in this angle. pic.twitter.com/i0cU96eXRf — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) February 1, 2023