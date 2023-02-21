National League West 2023 season previews

A detailed look at all five teams in the division

A look around the National League West, with 2023 season previews for every team in the division that the Dodgers won in nine of the last 10 years.

The Dodgers are coming off a franchise-record 111-win season but also a crushing NL Division Series loss to the Padres, whose offseason included adding Xander Bogaerts to an already potent middle of the lineup.

Los Angeles saw departures of three starting position players — Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Cody Bellinger — and Tyler Anderson, the pitching staff’s innings leader last year. But the Dodgers also have a lot of major-league-ready talent who will get opportunities to play. Miguel Vargas is chief among the rookies, with his potent bat getting a chance at second base to start the season.

James Outman and Michael Busch could contribute on offense this year, while Ryan Pepiot, Bobby Miller, and Gavin Stone are likely to make an impact on the pitching staff at some point in 2023.

The Padres and Dodgers are the class of the division and figure to battle for the top spot, but both should make the playoffs. The Giants are next in line, looking to contend again after suffering a 26-win drop-off last year.

The Diamondbacks have a lot of impressive young talent, but aren’t quite ready to vie for the division title just yet, and the Rockies seem poised to finish in last place for the second year in a row.