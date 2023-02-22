The Dodgers have been using their offseason time well. Individual players are talking about the tweaks they made to their swings, pitch deliveries, and more, and while Spring Training has barely begun, it’s clear that the hard work started even earlier. Here’s what’s been going on this fall for Los Angeles.

Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, and Mookie Betts are just some of the Dodgers who have visited the Driveline training center this year. Why are so many players fans of the data-driven facility? Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times spoke to several visitors to see what they’ve gotten out of it.

Jason Heyward brought a brand new swing to Spring Training, and it’s making waves, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. With major changes to his stance and hand placement, he’s already hit a homer off of Tony Gonsolin and expects that to be just the beginning.

J.D. Martinez hasn’t had to reconnect with former teammate Betts — they’ve kept in touch for the past three years anyways, writes Gio Rivera at New England Sports Network. “I gravitate to people who are equally as passionate about baseball as I am,” said Martinez, who will serve as the Dodgers’ everyday designated hitter.

Pitcher Alex Reyes has dealt with numerous significant injuries in his career, but he says that’s nothing compared to his six-year-old daughter’s fight against cancer. Bill Plunkett of the OC Register spoke with Reyes about how the diagnosis helped him keep perspective as he dealt with career frustrations.

Betts hasn’t played second base in years, but he still has his eye on returning to his favorite spot on the diamond, writes Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. According to manager Dave Roberts, it’s not outside the realm of possibility — someday.