Michael Grove will start Dodgers spring training opener

We’re only a few days away from actual baseball being played, and on Wednesday the Dodgers offered up a few of the pitchers who will take turns on the mound on Saturday.

Michael Grove will start the Cactus League opener on Saturday against the Brewers at Maryvale (12:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA), the Dodgers announced.

Grove was among the pitchers throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Tony Gonsolin and Michael Grove throwing bullpens today. pic.twitter.com/2J8mXsTFjU — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 22, 2023

Grove made his major league debut for the Dodgers in 2022, and in four major league stints over the course of the season, the right-hander had a 4.60 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 29⅓ innings.

Because this is still early in a 32-day spring training, individual starting pitchers won’t last all that long in the beginning. A pair of non-roster invitees are among the arms who will follow Grove on the mound Saturday.

#Dodgers Dave Roberts says Michael Grove will start Saturday's Cactus League #lidlifter against the Brewers. Matt Andriese and Bryan Hudson among others scheduled to pitch — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 22, 2023

Andriese pitched for Yomiuri in Japan in 2022 after pitching seven years in the majors for the Rays, D-backs, Angels, Red Sox, and Mariners. The left-hander Hudson was a 2015 draft pick who spent seven years in the minors with the Cubs, including a 3.66 ERA between Triple-A (31 games) and Double-A (eight games) last season with 76 strikeouts and 27 walks in 59 innings.

The Dodgers’ spring training opener against the Brewers on Saturday is a 12:10 p.m. PT start, televised by SportsNet LA with Tim Neverett and Rick Monday calling the action on both TV and radio.