Michael Grove will start Dodgers spring training opener

By Eric Stephen
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

We’re only a few days away from actual baseball being played, and on Wednesday the Dodgers offered up a few of the pitchers who will take turns on the mound on Saturday.

Michael Grove will start the Cactus League opener on Saturday against the Brewers at Maryvale (12:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA), the Dodgers announced.

Grove was among the pitchers throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Grove made his major league debut for the Dodgers in 2022, and in four major league stints over the course of the season, the right-hander had a 4.60 ERA with 24 strikeouts and 10 walks in 29⅓ innings.

Because this is still early in a 32-day spring training, individual starting pitchers won’t last all that long in the beginning. A pair of non-roster invitees are among the arms who will follow Grove on the mound Saturday.

Andriese pitched for Yomiuri in Japan in 2022 after pitching seven years in the majors for the Rays, D-backs, Angels, Red Sox, and Mariners. The left-hander Hudson was a 2015 draft pick who spent seven years in the minors with the Cubs, including a 3.66 ERA between Triple-A (31 games) and Double-A (eight games) last season with 76 strikeouts and 27 walks in 59 innings.

The Dodgers’ spring training opener against the Brewers on Saturday is a 12:10 p.m. PT start, televised by SportsNet LA with Tim Neverett and Rick Monday calling the action on both TV and radio.

