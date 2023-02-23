Every Dodgers prospect named to MLB top-100 lists

Now that we have 2023 top-100 lists from Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline, The Athletic, ESPN, and FanGraphs, we have a fairly broad overview of where Dodgers prospects stand.

Nine Dodgers prospects made the Baseball Prospectus 101, eight were named to The Athletic’s top 100, seven were on MLB Pipeline, six each at Baseball America and FanGraphs, and five in the ESPN top 100.

A total of eleven Dodgers made at least one of those national top-100 lists. Four were named to all six lists — catcher Diego Cartaya, the top-rated Dodgers prospect on all six lists; Bobby Miller, the team’s consensus top pitching prospect; Miguel Vargas, whose major league runway was cleared after debuting last season; and pitcher Gavin Stone, the 2022 Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year who has kept pace with fellow 2020 draft pick Miller in the minors.

Michael Busch narrowly missed joining that quartet. He was ranked in the 50s at Baseball America, MLB Pipeline, and Baseball Prospectus, rated 46th by FanGraphs, and No. 74 by The Athletic. The only top-100 prospect list Busch didn’t make was from ESPN at Kiley McDaniel, but was included in a group of 29 players with a 50 future value rating just outside the ESPN list.

Outfielder Andy Pages made four top-100 lists, topping out at No. 58 by FanGraphs. Catcher Dalton Rushing, last year’s top Dodgers draft pick, was named to three top-100 lists, topping out at 56th by Baseball Prospectus.

Ryan Pepiot was named to two lists (ranked 55th by Baseball America, 70th by MLB Pipeline), while pitchers Nick Nastrini (Baseball Prospectus) and Nick Frasso (BP), and outfielder James Outman (The Athletic) made one top-100 list this year.

Last year, Cartaya and Miller were the only Dodgers prospects named to top-100 lists at each of the six national sites listed above. Cartaya’s average rank was 30.3, and Miller’s average was 60.5. This year, Cartaya’s average is 17.8, and Miller at 26.3.