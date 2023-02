Dodgers 2023 spring training schedule

The Dodgers spring training schedule starts on Saturday with a road game against the Brewers. That’s the first of 32 spring training games, including 29 Cactus League games in Arizona before heading back to Southern California for the Freeway Series against the Angels in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

During the 32 days of exhibition games are two off days (March 7, March 14) and two split-squad days (March 11, March 21). SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the 32 spring games; the only two games they won’t televise are the road games on the two split-squad days.

Of the Dodgers’ 29 games in Arizona, 16 are at Camelback Ranch, their spring training facility shared with the White Sox.

There are six Dodgers night games in Arizona — March 4 at Royals (5:05 p.m. PT), March 8 vs. Mariners (5:05 p.m.), March 15 vs. Rockies (6:05 p.m.), March 16 vs. Rangers (6:05 p.m.), March 20 at Rockies (6:40 p.m.), and March 22 at Mariners (6:40 p.m.).