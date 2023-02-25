Dodgers vs. Brewers spring training game information

The Dodgers kick off their Cactus League schedule on Saturday afternoon, facing the Brewers in Maryvale (12:10 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA).

Saturday is the first of 32 spring training games for the Dodgers, including 29 games in Arizona before heading home for the Freeway Series against the Angels in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Michael Grove is expected to start on the mound for the Dodgers in the spring opener, with right-hander Matt Andriese and left-hander Bryan Hudson among the other pitchers likely to see action on Saturday.

Every day the Dodgers have a game this spring, a game will be on SportsNet LA, which will televise 30 of the team’s 32 spring games. Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday, and the television broadcast will be simulcast on AM 570 radio.

The Spanish-language broadcast team of Jose Mota, Pepe Yñiguez, and Fernando Valenzuela will call each of the Dodgers’ first five games of spring training as well as the three Freeway Series games. That radio broadcast will be live on KTNQ 1020 AM.

Game info