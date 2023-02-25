Dodgers vs. Brewers game chat

Spring training games are finally upon us. The Dodgers are playing the Brewers to pen up their Cactus League schedule on Saturday.

Michael Grove starts on the mound for the Dodgers. Other available pitchers include left-handers Justin Bruihl and Bryan Hudson, and right-handers Matt Andriese and Jordan Yamamoto.

Dodgers from minor league camp who made the trip to Maryvale include infielders Kody Hoese and Brandon Lewis, plus last year’s second-round draft pick Dalton Rushing. Rubby De La Rosa is also on the bus, along with several other pitchers.

Lineups

The first batter of Dodgers spring training will be Gavin Lux.

Game info