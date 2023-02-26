Dodgers vs. Cubs spring training game information

The Dodgers play their first game of the year at Camelback Ranch, hosting the Cubs on Sunday afternoon (12:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA). It’s the first of 16 Dodgers games at their home spring training facility this season.

Non-roster left-hander Robbie Erlin will start for the Dodgers, but won’t last long as this is the earlier part of spring training. In LA’s spring opener Saturday, every pitcher for both the Dodgers and Brewers tossed one inning apiece.

Justin Steele will be first pitcher on the mound for the Cubs.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The Spanish-language broadcast is on KTNQ 1020 AM, with Jose Mota, Pepe Yñiguez, and Fernando Valenzuela on the call.

Game info