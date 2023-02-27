Dodgers vs. Padres spring training game information

The Dodgers are back on the road Monday, facing the Padres in Peoria in the first of two spring training meetings between the National League West division rivals.

Ryan Pepiot will be the first Dodgers pitcher on the mound in this one, making his 2023 spring debut after making his major league debut last season. Right-hander Nabil Crismatt starts for San Diego.

The other Cactus League matchup between the Dodgers and Padres comes one week from today, when they battle at Camelback Ranch.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday will call the game on SportsNet LA, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training. The Spanish-language radio broadcast is on KTNQ 1020 AM, with Jose Mota, Pepe Yñiguez, and Fernando Valenzuela on the call.

