Dodgers notes: Hunter Feduccia, Ryan Pepiot, Cody Bellinger

Hunter Feduccia homered, doubled, and drove in five runs in the Dodgers Sunday spring training win over the Cubs at Camelback Ranch.

Hunter Feduccia chats with @kirsten_watson following his 5 RBI game against the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/3ExsdYsDpK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) February 26, 2023

Feduccia, the club’s 12th-round pick out of LSU in 2018 is a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp. He split his time last season between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City, hitting a combined .238/.331/.466 with 15 home runs and 20 doubles in 83 games.

Links

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register wrote about Ryan Pepiot quest to throw more strikes and his offseason work with Dodgers coaches and the performance staff.

Jorge Castillo at the Los Angeles Times spent time in Cubs camp and wrote about Cody Bellinger, whose agent Scott Boras said of his client getting non-tendered, “The marketplace was very different as to what the Dodgers thought Cody’s value was.” Bellinger did not make the bus trip to Camelback Ranch for Sunday’s game against his old team.

MLB.com writers picked a “darkhorse” to make the opening day roster for each MLB team. Jason Heyward was the Dodgers selection and though he doesn’t quite fully fit the definition other than his non-roster status, but that was accurately described by Juan Toribio, who wrote, “The veteran outfielder made significant changes to his swing over the winter and is expected to make the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster if he continues to show improvement.”

Janet Marie Smith, the Dodgers executive vice president of planning and development, was a guest this week on the Lost Ballparks podcast, recounting her role in the building of Camden Yards and the renovations of both Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium.

Old friend Dennis Santana, who pitched for the Dodgers from 2018-21, was claimed off waivers by the Twins from the Braves on Sunday. It’s been a busy few months for Santana, who ended the season with the Rangers, then was traded to Atlanta in November before getting claimed by Minnesota.