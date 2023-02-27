Gavin Lux leaves game with right knee injury

Dodger shortstop Gavin Lux had to be carted off the field at Peoria Sports Complex today with an apparent injury. It happened in the top of the sixth inning, Lux was on second and on a no-out ground ball to third, Lux was trying to avoid the throw to second and in doing that, he appeared to step awkwardly and ended up down by third base.

Lux immediately grabbed his right knee and looked to be in discomfort. Dodger training staff came out and a few minutes later, a cart was driven out and Lux was helped onto the back of it. Lux was still in the visiting clubhouse when reporters caught up with Andrew Friedman.

Andrew Friedman just walked out of the Dodgers clubhouse



“We don’t know anything yet,” he said of Gavin Lux’s injury — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 27, 2023

Right after the game, manager Dave Roberts said on SNLA that Lux will have an MRI this afternoon and they’ll have more information later today or tomorrow.

Dave Roberts said the #Dodgers don’t know the severity of Gavin Lux’s knee injury yet. He’s going to get an MRI right now pic.twitter.com/sO7oQk21qK — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 27, 2023

Late flurry of runs give Dodgers the win

The Dodgers trailed twice by a run but then rolled out four runs in the ninth inning to win 7-6. The Dodgers had loaded the bases with no outs, James Outman hit into a double play to tie the game. Then with two out, Ryan Ward singled home Outman and Jorbit Vivas drove home two more with a double.

Picket fence of pitchers for the Dodgers

Ryan Pepiot made his Cactus League debut with the start and he also began a run of eight consecutive one inning appearances for the Dodgers. Following Pepiot were Phil Bickford, Andre Jackson, Landon Knack, Nick Robertson, James Jones, Trevor Bettencourt and Marshall Kasowski. Of the eight, Pepiot and Jackson had solid outings to kick off their springs.

Aaron Ochsenbein tried to make it nine consecutive one inning pitchers but was unsuccessful. Ochsenbein’s rocky ninth was of his own making, with one on and one out, Ochsenbein made a poor throw to first resulted in an error. And then he walked Austin Nola.

The Dodgers brought in James Dotson who got a grounder to first to score one run, a wild pitch scored a second run. Dotson walked the following hitter. But finally, Dotson got the ground ball out to end the game.