Dodgers vs. Reds spring training game information

Camelback Ranch is the setting for today’s Dodgers spring training action, hosting the Reds on Tuesday in their fourth game on the Cactus League schedule.

Julio Urías makes his 2023 spring training debut on the mound for the Dodgers, with left-hander Nick Lodolo the first pitcher on the mound for the Reds.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

MLB Network will also carry the game, though that telecast will be blacked out in the local markets.

The Spanish-language broadcast is on KTNQ 1020 AM, with Jose Mota, Pepe Yñiguez, and Fernando Valenzuela on the call.

