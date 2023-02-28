Share All sharing options for: Gavin Lux tears ACL in right knee, out for 2023 season

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux saw his 2023 season end before it began, tearing his ACL in his right knee while running the bases in a spring training game on February 27.

Lux will have knee surgery in Los Angeles on March 7, with team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performing the procedure.

“Gavin is obviously crushed,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Camelback Ranch on February 28. “It’s a huge blow. My heart just goes out to him.”

After word of the severity of his injury was revealed, Lux tweeted, “Just wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers, means more than you all know!”

The Dodgers had high hopes for Lux, who hit .276/.346/.399 with a 113 wRC+ in 2022, and is just 25.

Lux was drafted in the first round as a shortstop in 2016 and played the position the vast majority of his time in the minors. But with Corey Seager and later Trea Turner entrenched at shortstop during Lux’s first three seasons in the majors, Lux saw most of his time in the majors at second base. He was slated as the Dodgers’ starting shortstop for this season before the injury.

With Lux out, veteran Miguel Rojas is expected to see the bulk of time at shortstop, with Chris Taylor occasionally mixing in time at the position along with his outfield duties.