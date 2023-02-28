Julio Urías & Noah Syndergaard make spring debuts for Dodgers

The Dodgers loss to the Reds Tuesday was notable for the spring training debuts of Julio Urías and Noah Syndergaard.

Julio Urías took the hill expected to go a couple of innings, but the southpaw was sharp enough that he earned a couple of outs in the third, even if his inherited runner came around to score for the first run of the game after he left.

Urías struck out four.

Velocity was down for Urías as it was early in last season as he sat in the low 90s, so that’s something to keep track of, throughout spring.

Julio Urias said he expects to make one more spring start for #Dodgers before joining Team Mexico for WBC. Will be ready if asked to start their first game v Colombia March 11 — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) February 28, 2023

Syndergaard, the projected fifth starter for the Dodgers, took the ball to open up the fourth inning, and worked in two scoreless frames.

Sydnergaard's fastball got to up 93 mph in his second inning of work (which was also scoreless), and he worked in more sliders



He also, however, gave up a stolen base, which was a big problem for him even before the pitch clock. Something to watch this spring — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) February 28, 2023

Urías and Syndergaard are the first Dodgers pitchers this spring to pitch longer than one inning in a game.

Beyond the two starters, the pitchers for the Dodgers in the game were Justin Hagenman, Jake Reed, Justin Bruhil, Jordan Yamamoto, Rubby De La Rosa, and Bryan Hudson.

The Reds jumped on the Dodgers in the final two innings, punishing Yamamoto and Hudson on their way to a 7-1 lead.

Dodgers bats silent through most of the day

It was the bottom of the eighth by the time the Dodgers would put a run on the board, with a couple of outfield prospects doing the work, as Andy Pages drove in Johnny DeLuca with a single.

The Dodgers managed just four hits on the day.

Up next

The Dodgers play the Rangers on Wednesday in Surprise (12:05 p.m. PT, SportsNet LA), with Dustin May on the mound for Los Angeles against Andrew Heaney.