Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone among Dodgers prospects invited to major league spring training camp

The Dodgers announced their non-roster invitees to spring training on Friday, with top prospects Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone among the non-roster invitees to major league camp at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Pitchers and catchers have their first workout at Dodgers camp on Thursday, February 16. The first full-squad workout for the team is scheduled for Monday, February 20.

Miller was drafted in the first round out of Louisville in 2020. The Dodgers selected Stone in that same draft, in the fifth round out of Central Arkansas. Miller and Stone were included in the top ten right-handed pitching prospects in baseball in January by MLB Pipeline. Both are expected to pitch in the majors at some point this season.

Miller had a 4.25 ERA with 145 strikeouts and a 30.9-percent strikeout rate in 112⅓ innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022. That included a 3.38 ERA in four starts with Oklahoma City to finish out his season. He pitched in the MLB Futures Game in July at Dodger Stadium. Miller was ranked as the second-best Dodgers prospect entering this year by Baseball Prospectus, Baseball America, and FanGraphs.

Stone pitched at three levels and was great at all of them last year, posting a combined 1.48 ERA in 121⅔ innings, with 168 strikeouts (33.9-percent rate) and 44 walks. He was named a Branch Rickey Award winner as the Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year. Stone was ranked the Dodgers’ fourth-best prospect, while BA and BP rated him sixth-best in the system.

In last year’s abbreviated spring training after the major league lockout, the Dodgers non-roster group included Ryan Pepiot and Miguel Vargas, both of whom made their major league debuts last year. Pepiot, like Miller and Stone, ended his previous season in Triple-A.

Michael Busch and Andy Pages were also among the group on non-roster invitees to spring training in 2022. This year they are back in big league camp, as both were added to the 40-man roster in November.

Other prospects in Dodgers big league camp are pitchers Nick Nastrini and Landon Knack, catcher Hunter Feduccia, infielder Devin Mann, and outfielder Ryan Ward.

Notable returnees are Jake Reed, who was designated for assignment in December but cleared waivers to remain in the organization; Adam Kolarek, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2019 and 2020, utility man Luke Williams, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins in November only to be non-tendered 10 days later; and outfielder Yusniel Diaz, whom the Dodgers signed out of Cuba in 2015 for $15.5 million then traded to the Orioles in 2018 in the Manny Machado deal.

Other Dodgers non-roster invitees include the previously reported signings of Jason Heyward, Matt Andriese, Dylan Covey, Tyler Cyr, Tayler Scott, Wander Suero, Jordan Yamamoto, David Freitas, Steven Duggar and Bradley Zimmer.

