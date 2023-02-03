The Dodgers have had an impressive roster for the last few seasons, but are the San Diego Padres catching up? CBS Sports’ baseball experts are split down the middle on this one.

Matt Snyder points out that in the only season the Dodgers didn’t win the division over the past 10 years, they still won a staggering 106 games. With a habit of rehabilitating players and some fresh faces on the way, the Dodgers could easily field a revitalized roster that makes an impact. And what happens when the inevitable injuries occur? According to R.J. Anderson, the Dodgers do indeed have some depth — more than the Padres, at least — and should be able to fill in the gaps.

For Dayn Perry, the Padres just barely have the edge. There’s plenty of star power once Fernando Tatis Jr. returns, and while one person can’t carry an entire team, there’s no telling just how big of an impact he’ll have. Mike Axisa agrees, adding Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts to his list of reasons that the Padres could be NL West frontrunners.

