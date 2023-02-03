Alex Cora bragged that Astros ‘stole that f--king World Series’ from Dodgers, per book

An excerpt of Evan Drellich’s book ‘Winning Fixes Everything’ about the 2017 Astros ran in the Boston Herald on Friday, in which former Houston bench coach Alex Cora, the current Red Sox manager, bragged about the Astros stealing signs against the Dodgers in the World Series that year.

“We stole that fucking World Series,” Cora reportedly said, per Drellich.

Drellich reported in the book that Cora would brag about the Astros’ sign stealing to others on the Red Sox:

“We knew the Astros did [steal signs],” another member of the Red Sox told Drellich, “because Alex Cora told us. He said that when they played the Dodgers, ‘We already knew what everybody was throwing before we even got on base. We didn’t have to get on base.’ And everybody was like, ‘What the hell does that mean?’”

Cora was hired as Red Sox manager in 2018, and won a second straight World Series over the Dodgers that year. He was suspended for a year by Major League Baseball in 2020 for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scheme, and was subsequently fired by Boston.

The Red Sox also faced punishment for improper use of the video replay room in 2018, but Cora was not suspended for that; only for his role in the Astros’ sign stealing in 2017. Boston’s replay operator J.T. Watkins was suspended for a year by MLB.

Cora was rehired as Red Sox manager in 2021 after serving his suspension.